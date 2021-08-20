Patrick Stewart and his sons, Ethan and Mason, are playing golf Sunday, Aug. 22 to raise money to fund scholarships for the spouses children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
“As a display of gratitude to these most honorable military families who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms, we are committed to playing a Folds of Honor Golf Marathon,” said Stewart.
The Stewarts will be playing at Scottsboro Golf and Country Club.
“Me, Ethan and Mason are playing 100 holes,” said Stewart. “We are trying raise $5,000 for one scholarship.”
To accomplish this, Stewart and sons are asking for the help of the community, asking the community, friends and family to pledge money in advance per hole played or with a flat donation.
Since Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization, started in 2007, nearly 29,000 scholarships have been awarded for about $145 million in all 50 states.
“Regardless of the amount, all donations are so appreciated and make a difference in the lives of these deserving individuals,” said Stewart.
To donate, go to
http://support.foldsofhonor.org/site/TR/FoldsofHonorGolf/General?team_id=3348&pg=team&fr_id=1320.
“We are grateful to the Stewart family and all those that contribute,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “This is truly a community effort of patriots who understands the needs of the military families we serve and want to help.”
