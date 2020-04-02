In light of recent recommendations by Gov. Kay Ivey, the Alabama Public Library Service, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the CDC and the decision of the Scottsboro Library Board of Trustees, the Scottsboro Public Library will remain closed to the public through Friday, May 1.
The library is tentatively scheduled to reopen for normal business hours on Monday, May 4. Library director Laura Pitts said all in-person activities, programs and meetings at the library are canceled until further notice.
“This decision was made with an abundance of caution and for the safety of patrons and staff,” said Pitts. “Hopefully, this continuation of our proactive decision will help control and stop the progression of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community. We regret any inconvenience this may pose to our library patrons.”
Pitts said the library is not providing curbside pickup of books and materials during this time.
“We want to do our part in stressing the importance of social distancing and self-quarantine,” she said. “No library fines will be assessed during the time the library is closed. All fines for materials previously checked out and due back during the closing will also be waived. No items are due back at this time. Please keep the library books at your home and return them once the library is reopened.”
For those who are eReaders, whether on Kindle, Nook, computer, iPad or smartphones, the eBooks through Libby and Overdrive are still available, along with audiobooks, magazines, children’s books and books for juveniles and teens.
Pitts said through the library’s subscription to Overdrive eBooks, the library staff is currently working to find a way to provide temporary virtual library cards through Overdrive via CamelliaNet.
“Once this is confirmed, information will be provided to patrons via Facebook and the Scottsboro Public Library website on how they can access Overdrive with a temporary virtual library card if they do not currently have a valid Scottsboro Public Library card,” said Pitts.
If you try to use your library card and it says that it has expired, send the library an email at publiclibraryscottsboro.gmail.com, or send a message on Facebook with your name and library card number.
“We will extend expired library cards through June 5,” said Pitts. “Directions on how to use the library’s e-book system are posted on our library’s Facebook page. Additional information on how to set up Overdrive and Libby on your device can be provided through email. Just email us at publiclibraryscottsboro.gmail.com.”
Pitts encourages everyone to join the library through Facebook for story time, literacy information for families, creative ideas for crafters, book recommendations and more.
