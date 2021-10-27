The Scottsboro Police Department will be doing random safety check points over the next few months.
Major Greg Godfrey said the department had to back off check points during the pandemic.
“We are just getting back to check for driver license, insurance and drunk drivers,” he said. “Unfortunately, those things didn’t slow down during the pandemic.”
Godfrey said officers will be doing the check points in the department’s jurisdiction throughout the city.
