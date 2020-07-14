A.J. Buckner defeated Mark Guffey in a run-off on Tuesday and will serve on the Jackson County Commission for District 3.
Buckner said he was “very much humbled” by the result of the primary run-off election.
“It is an absolute honor to think of the folks who voted, backed me and offered encouragement to me and my family,” said Buckner. “It is very humbling to know that many people stood behind me.”
Buckner said he is looking forward to serving the people of Jackson County for the next four years.
“We are going to look at the budgetary issues in the county, and we will look for ways to be more efficient,” said Buckner. “We will look for alternate streams of income and we will have a clear vision and plan of action.”
Guffey said he was “perfectly fine” with the outcome of the run-off.
“Congratulations to A.J.,” said Guffey. “I can go to bed tonight and sleep well knowing that I ran a clean race and I stuck to what I believed in from day one. God’s will will be done, and for whatever reason, it wasn’t meant to happen.”
Guffey doubts he will run for office again.
Buckner won the run-off election with 55% of the vote.
