North Jackson anglers Cambree Matthews and Rylan Beavers posted an eighth-place finish in the Alabama High School B.A.S.S. Nation’s junior high division state tournament at Logan Martin Lake in Lincoln last weekend.
Matthews and Beavers caught five fish that weighed 10.21 pounds.
