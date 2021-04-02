A former Bridgeport police officer is facing charges of possession of pornographic material of a minor.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Geoffrey Gile Booth, 48 of Bridgeport, turned himself in at the county jail Thursday morning after warrants had been obtained the day before.
Harnen said Booth is charged with two counts after authorities were called to a domestic situation at a residence in Bridgeport.
“There were allegations made, and then it was determined [Booth] had downloaded pornographic material after seizing his phone and computer,” said Harnen.
Before working at Bridgeport, Booth also served as an officer at Hollywood Police Department.
After turning himself in, Booth was released a few hours later on a $5,000 bond.
