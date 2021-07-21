A Scottsboro teenager died in a single-vehicle wreck early Monday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.
Troopers said the 19 year old was fatally injured when the 2006 Pontiac G6 he was driving ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Highway 79, near County Road 21, approximately five miles north of Scottsboro. Troopers have not released the identity of the teenager.
The accident remains under investigation.
