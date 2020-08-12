A week before the Aug. 25 Scottsboro Municipal Election candidates will have one last chance to convince voters at a candidate forum on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The forum, sponsored by WWIC Radio, the Jackson County Sentinel and Full Cue Productions, will be held in Bynum Auditorium at Page Administration Building, beginning at 6 p.m. It will also be broadcast live on WWIC 1050 and live streamed on Facebook.
Citizens are welcome to attend. Capacity rules will be observed with no more than 250 people allowed in the building. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will not be required but encouraged.
“We are excited to partner with The Sentinel and Full Cue Productions to bring this candidate forum to the voters of Scottsboro,” said WWIC owner Greg Bell. “It’s important for our voters to be informed on the candidates and the issues. This event will give them that opportunity.”
All candidates are expected to participate in the forum.
In the Aug. 25 election, voters will select five different offices. For Mayor, incumbent Robin Shelton will face Jim McCamy; for City Council, Place 1, incumbent Greg Mashburn will face Ralph Dawe; for City Council Place 2, incumbent Patrick Stewart will face Nita Tolliver and Dale Langella and for Board of Education, Place 5, incumbent Julie Buko Gentry will face Gary Speers.
Patrick Woosley is running unopposed in Board of Education, Place 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.