A Jackson County native is currently in the fight of her life and needing some help.
Hannah Guess is battling breast cancer that has spread to some of her lymph nodes. The daughter of James Guess and the late Miranda Jacobs Guess, of Fackler, Guess is a 2005 graduate of Scottsboro High School, who currently resides in Tuscaloosa with her daughter, Cora Harper.
There will be a bake sale on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the corner of Parks Avenue and Broad Street (adjacent to Rudder Funeral Home), in Scottsboro, to help raise money for Guess’s medical bills.
The bake sale will have cookies, pies, cakes, candy and T-shirts.
There is also an account at First Southern State Bank titled, “Hannah Guess Cancer Fund.” Any donations of love will be greatly appreciated. You can make donations at any First Southern State Bank location, and also mail donations to First Southern State Bank, 20 Micah Way, Scottsboro, AL 35769.
Along with the bake sale, there is also a raffle to win a quilt, handmade by Shirley Miller. Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25.
