In one of their most stressing times in life, Drew McNutt and Lee Bradford found a way to give back. Sitting in the waiting room of the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, as their young sons, Andrew McNutt and Tucker Bradford, underwent heart surgery, McNutt and Bradford came up with an idea: a fishing tournament.
McNutt and Bradford wanted to give back to the children’s hospital, and being two Southern boys, fishing seemed the best way. Little did they know that stressful day what that fishing tournament idea would accomplish.
Since 2016, Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ fishing tournament in Scottsboro has raised more than $600,000 for the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Children’s of Alabama.
And now they are ready for the sixth annual Captain D’s Castin’ ‘N Catchin,’ presented by Harbin Automotive, as registration is open for the tournament, scheduled for Saturday, April 17 on Lake Guntersville at Goose Pond Colony Resort.
Online registration is available at give.children.org/CNC2021. In-person registration is available at Goose Pond Bait & Tackle, Harbin Automotive and Captain D’s. The entry fee is $110. Those who register by March 22 will receive an official tournament t-shirt.
The Angler’s Dinner will be held on Friday, April 16, in the parking lot of Goose Pond Bait & Tackle. Only one angler per boat will be allowed to attend the dinner to ensure social distancing. The committee will also broadcast the program digitally for those who cannot attend. Clay Dyer, professional sport bass fisherman, will be the guest speaker.
The tournament boasts a $15,000 grand prize, presented by Zeus Logistics. The top 60 winners will receive either cash or fishing prizes. The Big Fish first place winner will be awarded $1,000, along with $500 given to the top finishing parent/child fisherman team younger than 16 years old. The payout is based on 200 boats. Winnings and number of payouts will be adjusted based on total number of entries.
Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) is the sponsor of the tournament’s school division. The school division is open to those active in a school fishing team (junior high or high school; grades 7-12). Teams in the school division must have a boat captain age 18 or older who will not fish and must operate the engine.
The entry fee for the school division is $55 and includes entry in the Big Fish competition. The first place winner in the school division will receive a guaranteed $1,000 payout. One in three entries in the school division is guaranteed payout in either cash or prizes.
Fishing for all teams will begin at safe light (approximately 5:30 a.m.) with boats launching from Goose Pond Bait, Tackle & Grill. Weigh-in will begin at 2 p.m. that day. Parking will be available at Goose Pond Bait, Tackle & Grill, Goose Pond Amphitheatre and Goose Pond Civic Center. Transportation will be provided to and from parking sites.
There will also be a silent online auction for a day of fishing with 2014 Bassmaster Classic Champion Randy Howell, who will be in attendance at the event.
Additional details, including information about the tournament’s health and safety protocols, can be found online at castinncatchin.org. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Shelly McCarty at shelly.mccarty@childrensal.org or 205-638-7478.
