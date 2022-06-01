The Jackson County Sentinel captured 29 total awards in the Alabama Press Association’s Media Awards contests announced recently. The Sentinel won awards in the editorial, advertising and magazine divisions.
The Sentinel won 11 first place awards, four second place awards and 14 third place awards. The newspaper could be up for more awards following the Alabama Press Association’s annual convention later this month.
In the editorial division, the Sentinel won 18 of its awards, including nine first place honors. The newspaper won first place for Best Production and Printing, Best Layout and Design, Best Niche Publication for Chamber Magazine and Best Use of Social Media.
Sentinel Publisher DeWayne Patterson won first place for Best News Feature Story for “Friends remember Dr. Wayne Patterson.”
Sentinel Graphic Artist Elizabeth Law won first place and third place for Best Use of Graphics and Illustrations. She won first place for “Worse than Meth,” and third place for “Dealing with debt.”
Sentinel Sports Editor Jason Bowen won first place and second place for Best Sports Photo. His first place was for “Team runs to trophy, and his second place was for “Player celebrates region title.”
Bowen also won second place for Best Sports Single Event for “Hail to the Chiefs.”
Columnist David Carroll won two first place awards and a third place. Carroll won first place for Best Humorous Column and Best Human Interest Column.
Sentinel Correspondent Danielle Kirkland won third place for Best Spot Photo for “Taps.”
The Sentinel also won third place for Best Special Section for “Letters to Santa,” and third place for Best Niche Publication for “Gridiron Guide 2021.”
In the advertising division, the Sentinel won five awards, including first place for Best Classified Display Ad for “Maples.”
The Sentinel won second place for Best Classified Page or Section and third place for Best Single Ad over ½ page, color for “Maples,” Best Signature Page for “Fourth of July Flag” and Best Presentation of Online Advertising for www.jcsentinel.com.
In the magazine division, the Sentinel won six awards, including first place for Best Single Ad for “Burns Bluff” by Elizabeth Law.
Third place awards included Best Business Feature for “If these walls could talk” by reporter Hunter Jones, Law and Amber Hutson; Best Single Ad for “Cutie Petooties” by Law; Best Overall Design by Law; Best Cover Photo or Illustration by Law and Ashley Colon and Best Culinary Feature for “Food for Soul” by Kirkland, Hutson and Law.
