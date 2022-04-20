Ann Chambless, who spent more than half of her life chronicling the history of Jackson County and was the first president of the Jackson County Historical Association and editor of its newsletter, The Jackson County Chronicles, for 41 years died Sunday, April 17 at Southern Estates Assisted Living. She was 85.
Chambless was born in Scottsboro Aug. 14, 1936, growing up on her family homestead of 130 years on Barbee Lane. She graduated from Jackson County High School in 1954, where she was already writing history.
She was on the staff of both the yearbook, The Reminder, and the school newspaper, The Wildcat, for three years, in addition to being class prophet. She was salutatorian of her class.
In August 1954, she married Joseph DeLee Chambless, of Pisgah, four days before her 18th birthday. The couple moved to Florence State University where Joe had a basketball scholarship and Ann worked for Sears and Roebuck.
Joe left school and went to work for Republic Steel Company, and Ann worked for Crawford and Company. The couple purchased their first car in 1956 and their first house in Gadsden in 1957. In 1960, Ann passed the Federal Service Entrance Exam (FSEE) and was hired at the Marshall Space Flight Center. When Joe was hired by Thiokol in Huntsville, he sold their Gadsden home and moved to Huntsville. He later worked for Wyle Labs.
In November 1968, the couple began constructing their home on Barbee Lane. In April 1969, Joe went to work for Revere Copper and Brass. He was laid off in 1971 and purchased the local Central Motor Express franchise while Ann worked at various jobs.
In September 1971, their son, Robert Heath Chambless, became part of their lives. Heath attended Scottsboro Schools, graduating in 1989.
From 1982-2002, Chambless worked as training coordinator for Family Day Care. In 199, she lost her mother, Era Coe, in January, and her husband, Joe, in September. Ann traveled with friends over the next years. Heath graduated from college and moved to South Korea to teach, where he met and married Yeongha Seo.
In May 2010, they welcomed a son, Joseph Seo Chambless. Chambless visited her son and his family several times in South Korea.
While working and caring for her son and husband, Chambless was researching her family and, in October 1974, solicited membership for a new organization, the Jackson County Historical Association. Between 1975 and January 2016, Chambless researched, edited, typed, published and mailed 165 issues of the Chronicles.
“I give thanks for all the guest authors and JCHA members who assisted in various ways in reaching the JCHA’s goal of disseminating Jackson County history via The Jackson County Chronicles, she said in a 2014 interview.
The Jackson County Historical Association (JCHA) was founded on Oct. 26, 1974 with 48 members and Chambless as the first president. And she was not just history’s recorder; she was its biggest fan. She spent many hours in research at the Jackson County Courthouse and the Scottsboro, Huntsville, Birmingham and Chattanooga libraries.
There were times I actually prayed to get locked up in the basement of the Jackson County Courthouse because at closing time I had just discovered a ‘gold mine’ of new material,” she once said.
The ways that her talents expressed themselves over her 40-year involvement with the organization run the gamut from writing and producing plays to organizing bus tours to renovating the deport to placing historical markers. Some 30 unrecognized historical sites are documented today because of the work that Chambless and the JCHA did to erect historical markers. She worked with Walt Hammer to raise money for the statue of Andrew Jackson in front of the courthouse.
“Ann Chambless has left an incredible legacy of promoting and preserving Jackson County’s rich and diverse history,” said Gayle Thomas, who served as president of the Alabama Historical Association in 2013-2014. “She genuinely cared about local history, and her enthusiasm for preserving it was contagious. Her foresight and leadership helped develop decisions and policies which ensured the continuing preservation of Jackson County’s history. Ann and her hardworking local committee were instrumental in the success of the 2014 Alabama Historical Association annual meeting in Scottsboro.”
Chambless was instrumental in the founding of the Heritage Center and in the rescue of the Scottsboro Freight Depot. For the depot, she brought in restoration architects to assess the building and confirm its historical significance.
Working with John Neely, David Campbell, Kelly Goodowens and others, she helped raise money to have the depot restored, and with Susan Fisher and Jen Stewart, solicited artifacts for the museum and arranged the displays.
She commissioned a website to record the depot’s history. She was the primary responder on the county’s two electronic genealogy sites, the Jackson County History Yahoo page and the JCHA Facebook page.
She worked with Judy Proctor to document the history of buildings on the square and have the square added to the Register of Historic Buildings, along with the Stevenson Main Street, the Townsend-Gullatt house, College Hill, Fort Harker—12 sites in all. She has figured significantly in saving the Stevenson Depot and in documenting Paint Rock Valley historical sites.
In 2004, the JCHA under her leadership received the Alabama Historical Association’s James Ray Kuykendall Award for the state’s outstanding local historical association in Alabama.
“Ann Chambless’ contributions to Alabama history go way beyond the Jackson County lines,” said Mark Wilson, secretary of Alabama Historical Association. “Ann’s commitment to preservation and interpretation of state and local history inspired others, and the Jackson County Historical Association is an award-winning local organization that continues to benefit from the strong foundation built by its founder, Ann Chambless.”
With Ron Dykes, Chambless and the JCHA published four books of county history: Growing Up Hard in Jackson County, Fighting the Just War, They Wouldn’t Let Us Win and Building Bridges and Roads in the Korean Conflict.
The JCHA also reprinted the county’s seminal history book, J.R. Kennamer’s 1936 History of Jackson County, Alabama.
But the historical association was not the only recipient of her dedication and time. Chambless gave a great deal of time and love to the Scottsboro Public Library. She was president of the Friends of the Scottsboro Public Library and served for 25 years on the library’s board of directors as member, secretary and twice as president, culminating the christening of the library’s genealogy department as “The Ann B. Chambless Genealogy Room.”
Like many of us, her interest in county history began as an interest in the history of her family, and she was very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), entering the organization through her Ligon ancestors.
She served as chapter regent of the Tidence Lane chapter of DAR. She served a year as state historian for the Alabama DAR. She was also member of the Huguenot Society of America. She has answered literally hundreds of inquiries from people with Jackson County connections, helping people to create the documentation needed to enter DAR.
“She has been in DAR for almost 50 years and held various chapter offices such as chaplain and regent,” said current president Carolyn Davis.
In 2014, her long service to the citizens of Jackson County was recognized when Aug. 14, 2014 was declared Ann Chambless Day.
After being a mainstay of Jackson County history for more than 40 years, Chambless held a living estate sale in 2014 and sold her family home on Barbee Lane, preparing to move to South Korea to be with her son and his family.
As she emptied her household, she left more than 40 years of books and records with Northeast Alabama Community College, the Heritage Center and David and Annette Bradford, who took over editorship of The Chronicles from her. A goodbye party was held at the depot on Feb. 12, 2017. State Sen. Steve Livingston presented her with a proclamation honoring her service to Jackson County.
She remained in South Korea only 15 months before returning to her beloved Jackson County. She lived the last few years at Southern Estates.
“I am profoundly sorry at the death of my friend, Ann Chambless,” said Jackson County Circuit Judge John Graham. “She was a genuine treasure to our county and state, and a friend to many people. It has been said that when an old person dies, a library of irreplaceable knowledge dies with them. This was never more true than when Ann left us Sunday. We are fortunate that she recorded so much of her research and knowledge, leaving it behind as a legacy which will stand forever.”
Many will miss her wit, her sharp memory and he encyclopedic knowledge of Jackson County history. As the Alabama Senate and House of Representatives said in their 2017 resolution, “Be it resolved by the Alabama Senate that the good works of Ann Barbee Chambless are gratefully acknowledged with the thanks and best wishes of this body.”
In a statement from the JCHA, “We, in the JCHA, all plod onward bravely without the woman whose willpower created the Jackson County Historical Association, whose passion was instrumental in saving the depot, whose leadership produced so many wonderful quarterly programs and tours, and whose skills gave us 41 years of The Chronicles.”
“We will miss her greatly.”
