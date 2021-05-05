Miranda Baxter
Skyline High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is a top student who is active in several organizations and plans to study elementary education.
Miranda Baxter is a senior at Skyline High School.
As an All A student, Miranda is a member of the Beta Club and serves as the secretary. She is a member of FFA (Future Farmers of America), the SGA (Student Government Association), and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).
Miranda served with the Jackson County Junior Leadership Program. She is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
This outstanding young lady has attended EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) where she is a member of Skills USA and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). She is the EPCOT HOSA secretary.
Miranda was a Skills USA Medical Math State Qualifier. She was chosen as an EPCOT Student of the Month and named the most outstanding student for the EPCOT HOSA Chapter. She is EKG certified.
English is this senior’s favorite school subject.
“I love to read, and my English teacher always makes it fun and easy to learn,” she adds.
Miranda plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College to obtain her associate’s degree before transferring to the University of Alabama to complete her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She plans to continue her studies and earn her master’s degree and later her Ed. S.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She has a part-time job as a receptionist at the Scottsboro Rec* Com.
Miranda is the daughter of Sherry and Terry Baxter and has one brother, Caleb.
Her grandparents are Jimmy and Louise Dean and Freeda Olivas. Mable Venable is her great-grandmother. She has a dog named Peewee.
Miranda attends Grace Baptist Church in Scottsboro.
