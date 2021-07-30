The city of Scottsboro is supporting the 2nd annual “Cruise for the Blue” Car Cruise on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The car cruise will start at 10:30 a.m. (lineup at 10:15 a.m.) at Big Daddy’s Outdoors in Bridgeport and will finish at Paint Rock on Highway 72. Motorists will have the option to drive back through the route all the way to Big Daddy’s.
There will be a staging area where motorists can jump in and cruise at Calvary Baptist Church in Scottsboro, located at 305 County Park Road, at 10:50 a.m.
Since the total length of the cruise is over 50 miles, this staging area has been provided to allow motorists to fall in line if they don’t want to drive the whole 50 miles. Sheriff Chuck Phillips will be the grand marshal for the cruise.
The Jackson County Republicans are sponsoring the event.
“The Republican Party couldn’t be happier than to sponsor an event for such a deserving group,” said Allen Keller, executive committee chairman. “We will always stand up for those in uniform who protect us. May God Bless them all.”
“Cruise for the Blue is an excellent way to recognize, honor and support our men and women in Blue,” said Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy. “We are blessed to have dedicated men and women who are committed to uphold the law and put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe every day. Thank you to all who have helped organize and support the ‘Cruise for the Blue.’”
For more details or questions about the car cruise, contact event coordinator, Dawn Pettengill at dawnpettengill@gmail.com.
