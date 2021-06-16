Three players that played key roles in North Jackson’s deep postseason run have been honored for their performances during the 2021 high school baseball season.
Senior Brandon Poole, junior Landon Barnes and freshman Carson Smith were all named Class 4A first-team all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which released its 2021 all-state teams this past week.
All three played were big contributors in helping North Jackson go 30-10 — a single-season school record for wins — and post area and Jackson County championships. The Chiefs advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals for the just second time in program history.
Poole was chosen all-state as an outfielder, one of the numerous positions he played for the Chiefs. The Chattanooga State signee, also an all-state selection as a sophomore in 2019, batted .485 with an on-base percentage of .583. Poole totaled 52 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 38 RBIs, 22 walks, 32 runs and 16 stolen bases.
Barnes was selected all-state as an infielder, usually starting at third base when he was not pitching (6-1 record with seven saves, 1.81 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP and 62 strikeouts 50 2/3 innings pitched). At the plate, Barnes hit. 427 and posted an on-base percentage of .543. He totaled 47 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, two home runs, 34 RBIs, 17 walks — he was hit by a pitch 11 times — 34 runs and eight stolen bases.
Smith, a pitcher/shortstop was chosen all-state as a utility player.. Smith batted .433 with an on-base percentage of .540. He had 52 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, one home run, 22 RBIs, 25 walks, 48 runs and 22 stolen bases. On the mound, Smith went 9-3 with one save, a 3.69 ERA, a 1.85 WHIP and 63 strikeouts over 55 innings pitched.
