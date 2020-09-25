The Woodville football team enters the midpoint of the regular season on a high note.
The Panthers won a double-overtime thriller a week ago over Class 1A Region 7 foe Sumiton Christian, giving Woodville a much needed victory after a tough loss at Valley Head the prior week.
Now heading into a non-region matchup with Class 1A No. 7-ranked Decatur Heritage, head coach Tyler Vann wants Woodville (2-3) to build on last week’s victory and “get rolling,” Vann said. “We want to get to .500 and go in with momentum into a huge region game next week with Cedar Bluff coming in here.”
Woodville’s matchup with Decatur Heritage will be played at West Morgan High School in Trinity because Decatur Heritage does not have an on-campus stadium.
It’s the eighth all-time meeting in a series Decatur Heritage leads 7-0.
The two teams are meeting for the third straight season. They were both members of Class 1A Region 7 last season before Decatur Heritage was moved to Region 8 this season. The Eagles defeated Woodville 39-14 last season on their way to a 12-1 finish.
Decatur Heritage (3-2) had to forfeit its season opener in Week 0 to Falkville because of COVID-19 concerns before losing to Colbert Heights 35-27 in Week 1. But the Eagles have won their last three games over Phillips 40-14, Vina 53-8 and Shoals Christian 61-18.
Decatur Heritage operates offensively out of the a spread offense that leans more on the pass than the run.
Junior quarterback Brayden Kyle, who is also the Eagles’ leading rusher with 272 yards and seven touchdowns on 22 carries, is 46-of-82 passing for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns. His top receivers are Maddux Terry with 12 catches for 251 yards and one touchdown, Sean Zerkle with 11 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Founds with 10 catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns and Alex Malone with nine catches for 244 yards and five touchdowns. Zerkle, a St. John Paul II transfer, was a Class 4A all-state selection in 2019.
“They like to spin it,” Vann said. “They’ve got some really good receivers. We’ve got to do a good job in coverage and put some pressure on the quarterback or they’ll pick you apart.”
