Jackson County was well represented by the EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) students who competed at the Annual SkillsUSA State Conference. EPCOT students won 10 gold medals, eight silver medals, and six bronze medals and two were elected state officers. EPCOT was recognized as the school with the highest conference registration.
Students competing at the state level had already competed in district and local event to be selected to attend the state conference. Each state competition gold medalist will advance to the SkillsUSA National Conference in Atlanta this summer.
“The programs and competitions our students participate in are innovative, relevant, and rigorous,” stated Drew McNutt, career tech director at EPCOT. “Many of these students are academically ranked top in their class. Most have earned industry credentials and are taking dual enrollments courses in CTE and academics. The accomplishments of these students are definitely resume builders that any college, industry, or employee will recognize as an advantage. Their future is bright because they demonstrate what industry expects from educational workforce development.”
Chris Campbell of North Sand Mountain High School and Bodie Wells of Woodville High School were elected as state officers. They were elected by their peers at the conference which is attended by SkillsUSA members from across the state.
Automated Manufacturing Technology
Gold – Team A – Daniel Olinger and Madison Short, Skyline High School, and Jayden Johnson, North Jackson High School
CNC Technician
Gold – Tyler Miller, Skyline High School
Bronze – Zak Middlebrooks, Skyline High School
Automotive Refinishing Technology
Gold – Katelyn Lands, Section High School
Silver – Jathan Mays, Pisgah High School
Industrial Motor Control
Silver – Trent Hayes, North Jackson High School
Bronze – James Rhoads, North Jackson High School
CNC Turning Specialist
Gold – Eli Parker, Skyline High School
Bronze – Sarah Short, Skyline High School
Health Occupations Professional Portfolio
Gold – Brilyn Davidson, North Sand Mountain High School
Silver – NaShaina Hartline, North Sand Mountain High School
CNC Milling Specialist
Gold – Connor Knight, Skyline High School
Class Project Display
Gold – Team A – Savannah Jackson, Brelynn Chisenall, Brinley Chisenall, Pisgah High School
Job Skill Demonstration A
Gold – Alison Thompson, Skyline High School
Medical Terminology
Silver – Rebekah Anderson, Skyline High School
CNC 5 Axis Milling
Gold – Isaac Avans, Skyline High School
Cabinetmaking
Gold – Ross Thompson, Woodville High School
Silver – David Rhoades, North Jackson High School
Opening and Closing Ceremonies
Silver – Karly Lundy, David Gray, Tianna Kay, Madelyn Griffith, and Kindall Bell, Pisgah High School, Carlee Collins and Cooper Jones, Skyline High School
Basic Health Care Skills
Bronze – Skye Giles, North Sand Mountain
Career Pathway Showcase
Bronze - Madison Congo and Gracie Putman, Skyline High School, and Katelynn Bailey, North Sand Mountain High School
Power Equipment Technology
Silver – Kevin Guffey, North Sand Mountain
Welding Fabrication (Team of Three)
Silver – Brayden Arnold, Skyline, and Cayden Chisenall and Carter Pike, Pisgah High School
Medical Math
Bronze – Olivia Parker, Woodville High School
