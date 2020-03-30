The Rec*Com, in Scottsboro, will remain closed until April 17, per the latest order from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health, according to Scottsboro Parks and Recreation Director Yvonne Yockel.
Yockel said memberships will be extended to compensate for the time closed.
Regarding athletics, Yockel said spring softball, tee ball and baseball are canceled. Contact Brian Donaldson by email at bdonaldson@scottsboro.org to request refund or transfer of payment to flag football or soccer.
“Refunds will be mailed to address on your registration form and will be processed as timely as possible,” said Yockel.
Adult league basketball is also canceled, and refunds will be made to the team representative. Parks, playgrounds and sports complexes are closed to the public until April 17 or the order is lifted.
“Changes to this situation are occurring daily, and we appreciate your readiness for adjustment,” said Yockel. “We will announce any changes to our operations, hours, programs and/or athletics via social media. Please follow us on Facebook.”
Adjustments may be made as deemed by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alabama State Department of Education and the Governor’s Task Force.
