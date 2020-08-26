Scottsboro City Clerk Whitney Phillips confirmed Wednesday morning that there is 10 provisional votes at the polls and one provisional absentee vote.
Phillips said the Board of Registrars will determine if any of those votes can be counted.
“We will open/count those provisional votes and canvass the election results at the city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.,” said Phillips.
Phillips said if there is a tie in the school board race between Dr. Gary Speers and Julie Gentry after the provisional votes are counted, then that race will go to the runoff on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
After Tuesday night, Speers led Gentry by one vote, 1,626 – 1,625.
