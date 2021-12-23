A single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday has claimed the life of a Scottsboro woman.
According to state troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Melia Paige Jenkins, 50, was fatally injured when the 2010 Ford Edge she was driving left the roadway and overturned in an embankment.
Jenkins was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to state troopers.
The accident occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday, on Alabama Highway 75 near Piney Grove Road, approximately five miles north of Albertville.
The accident remains under investigation.
