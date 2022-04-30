A Pisgah man is in custody, charged with murder, following a shooting incident Saturday.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, said two male subjects were shot at a residence on County Road 354 in Pisgah.
"We received the call around 2-3 p.m.," said Harnen.
Harnen said Matthew Edward Garren, 33 of Pisgah, fled the scene.
"He was apprehended a short time later, about a half-mile from the scene, by DeKalb County deputies," said Harnen.
Garren was booked into the Jackson County at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, charged with one count of murder.
Names of the victims have not been released. Harnen said the case remains under investigation.
