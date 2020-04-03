March Madness was completely wrecked. One of the best times of the year, filling out a bracket, disappears.
Baseball season should be starting right about now. Not happening. One of the few enjoyments I have in life, fantasy baseball, a no go.
WrestleMania is this weekend, in an empty arena. Can’t wait for that.
More is likely to come, or rather not be, as we move forward.
The coronavirus, called COVID-19, called “I hate you,” continues. The world we once knew seems so long ago. For way too long, we took normal for granted.
Oh how we wished we had normal back.
Think about the things we complain about. Now, imagine if we didn’t have cell phones, or social media, or Netflix. It can always be worse, they say. Yes, it can.
Our world is a different place today. We criticize the governor for not issuing a shelter-in-place order. However, as soon as she does, we’ll criticize her for that, too.
I can deal with no March Madness, the NBA shut down, no fantasy baseball and even an empty WrestleMania. The thought of no football season, though, is hard to fathom. Though several say that is likely to happen.
Either way, we shall survive.
Right?
DeWayne Patterson is the editor and publisher of the Sentinel. He can be reached by email to dewayne.patterson@jcsentinel.com.
