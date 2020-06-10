A Scottsboro woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident near Huntsville Monday.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Burma Farmer Thomas, 80, was killed when the 1993 Chevrolet Suburban she was driving was struck by a 2014 Isuzu pickup.
State troopers said Thomas’s vehicle overturned into the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 72. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in Thomas’s vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 72 at Moontown Road, eight miles east of Huntsville.
State troopers are investigating the accident.
