During Tuesday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, Vice Chairman Jason Venable gave an update on the search for a new Jackson County Commission chairman.
Venable said he received a call from the governor’s office, telling him they were interviewing candidates for the job April 27-28 to fill the currently vacant chairman position.
Former chairman Tim Guffey resigned in December however his resignation wasn’t effective until April 11.
“I want to brag on our vice chairman who has truly gone above and beyond for the last [four months] at probably a personal sacrifice to himself, his family and his business and so Jason, thank you for what you’ve done for the county, stepping up, filling the gap and hopefully for all of our sakes we can get some help soon,” commission member AJ Buckner said.
