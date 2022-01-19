County leaders were hoping the state would not completely close Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge during repair work. They got their wish
North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett, of the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said the bridge, between Stevenson and Flat Rock on Highway 117, will undergo major rehabilitation work beginning this week.
The $6.3 million project with contractor Cekra, Inc. is anticipated to take about two years and will include replacement of some structural steel, concrete repairs and painting to extend the lifespan of the truss bridge constructed in 1958.
At a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, Chairman Bill Nance and commissioners discussed the repair work on the bridge and options regarding closing it.
Burkett said, beginning as early as Wednesday, the two-lane bridge will be reduced to a single lane and traffic will be controlled by signals, alternating between northbound and southbound traffic.
“This lane closure will be necessary for the safety of the traveling public and workers,” said Burkett. “Please expect some delays.”
Burkett said, at certain times during the project, traffic in both directions will be intermittently stopped for safety during overhead work.
“Efforts will be made to minimize the length and impact of these stoppages, though longer stoppages may be possible should unforeseen circumstances arise,” he said.
Nance said, at last week’s commission meeting, if the state closed the bridge completely, the work could be done in six months. However, no one locally, he said, wanted the bridge closed.
“We believe we can’t afford to close the bridge to the safety and well-being of citizens, especially in emergency situations,” said Nance.
ALDOT said it will notify the public in advance of any activity requiring traffic stoppages. Motorists are encouraged to follow the Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge rehab project on Facebook or check algotraffic.com or download the ALGO traffic app.
Dynamic message boards and highway advisory radios will be implemented at key locations to alert motorists approaching the bridge of possible delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.