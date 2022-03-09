It was a cold November night as people lined up across the field, watching a classic. The players battled all night, eventually going through overtime and a sudden death. They were only four and five years old, but each player played so much bigger.
That was the best night in my soccer “coaching” career, even though we lost. Little did I know, almost seven years ago, I was coaching against future state champions.
Last week, Derek Wynn and Kenny Hill coached in a game a little bigger than our soccer classic. Both guys led teams to state championships: Wynn at Section in Class 2A and Hill at Guntersville in Class 5A. Both championship wins were the stories of the whole tournament.
Last December, I watched Midfield and Plainview play a basketball game. There was no doubt in my mind I was watching two state championship teams. I was right on one part, Plainview went on to win the Class 3A state championship.
I will be honest, as I am sure many others could be as well, I never imagined Midfield would not at least get to the Final Four. Instead, Wynn and his Section Lions, his alma mater, pulled off a major upset at Jacksonville, defeating Midfield.
A few days later, they pulled off a second major upset, defeating Lanett in the semifinals of the Final Four in Birmingham. Those two wins, arguably, are two of the biggest, if not the biggest, in school history. A few days later, the Lions knocked off Mars Hill Bible for a state championship.
On Twitter last week, I wrote how Coach “Red” Strickland, was likely smiling from above. In 1969, Strickland led his Section team to a state championship in the first integrated tournament in Alabama history. He took a group of Sand Mountain boys and got it done. Fifty-three years later, Wynn did the same thing.
At Pisgah, Coach Carey Ellison, who played under Strickland at North Sand Mountain, coached his team to a fifth state championship. For Ellison, it was his eight title since his start in 1996. Ellison said he still uses a lot of Strickland’s philosophies from back in the day.
Yes, I imagine Coach Strickland is smiling from above.
DeWayne Patterson is the editor and publisher of The Sentinel. He can be reached by email at dewayne.patterson@jcsentinel.com.
