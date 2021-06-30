Preston Ritter
Scottsboro High School Class of 2021
This week’s outstanding youth was an honor student who plans to enter the field of education. Preston Ritter is a member of the Scottsboro High School Class of 2021.
Preston was recognized at each of the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Programs. He earned the gold card which represents an All A average.
This young man was a member of the Future Teachers of America. He served as a reporter and photographer for that organization. Preston was also one of Scottsboro High School’s Top Cats.
History is Preston’s favorite school subject.
“I love learning about our past and where America originated from,” he adds.
Not many students are able to achieve perfect school attendance. However, Preston did so for the 2018-2019 school year.
During his senior year, Preston could often be found at Nelson Elementary School. He would go there and help Melissa Knowles, media specialist, with videotaping of events such as the Q and U got married ceremonies.
Preston graduated from high school in May and will be attending Northeast Alabama Community college. Upon completing his courses there, he plans to transfer to Athens State University where he will complete his degree in education.
Preston works as a shift supervisor at Kentucky Fried Chicken.
This outstanding teen is the son of Julie Keller Ritter. His grandparents are Nellie Eakin Keller, Pam Ritter and Steve Ritter. He has a cat named Minnie.
Preston attends Calvary Baptist Church.
