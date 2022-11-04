On early Wednesday morning, Publix opened its doors to the city of Scottsboro. A deal that was years in the making and long awaited since the confirmation of Publix was greeted by a crowd of city officials and eager shoppers.
Before opening the doors, store manager Michael Foresythe spoke to the people, talking about his history with the store, what all Publix has to offer and thanking those attending.
“I started at Publix as a 16-year-old bagger, we call them front service clerks, in 1999. It was going to be a summertime job when I was a sophomore in high school and little did I know, 23 years later, it would be a career,” Foresythe said. “I enjoy what I do, I enjoy coming to work every day and the best part about the job is talking to the customers and our associates. We have met and hired so many wonderful associates in Scottsboro. The response from associates, customers, customers trying to come in and shop, we can’t wait. We had a huge turnout last night, we had a family night before our opening, an open house. It was packed last night and Scottsboro, Alabama, we are so excited to be here.”
After talking to the crowd about what all Publix has to offer to the city, Foresythe invited Scottsboro mayor Jim McCamy to speak.
“This is a special day for Scottsboro and Jackson County. As the sun rises on Scottsboro this morning, it shines on Publix. Today is the culmination of a comprehensive team effort and what will be a transformative development for Scottsboro and Jackson County,” McCamy said.
McCamy then thanked Jim White and White Development, the Scottsboro city council, and a host of others who played “key roles” in getting this project going.
McCamy then thanked Publix, thanking them for coming and bringing 170 jobs with the store.
Foresythe and McCamy then got together and cut the ribbon, officially opening the store as people immediately flooded the doors to get inside.
Once inside, many of the store workers greeted the shoppers and the work on the registers quickly began.
“We are incredibly excited and look forward to Publix becoming a critical partner in our community,” McCamy said.
