The Jackson County School System is opening one lunchroom in the county as a central location to help feed as many students as possible. The lunchroom at Dutton Elementary School will be open from 10 a.m. to noon until county schools are back in session.
The meals will be available for pickup at the back door of the lunchroom, and they are free for children 18 years of age and under. Adults can receive a meal for $3.50, but they must have exact change.
Dukes asked that people all over Jackson County check on friends, family and neighbors to see if they had enough to eat. He said they could deliver meals anywhere meals are needed in Jackson County. Dukes said they fed 82 children in Dutton on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.