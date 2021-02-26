Dear Editor:
My name is Kelly Goodowens. Since the installation of the flag pole on Backbone Ridge several years ago, I have been responsible for the lowering of the flags to half-staff on designated days. The flag poles with US and AL flags along with a monument were placed there to honor the Skelton and Scott families who have been instrumental in our city's history.
Thanks to EPB the flags are well lighted and do not have to be lowered at night; however, on days designated by the President they should be flown at half-staff.
I am asking for help from an individual, family or organization to assume the responsibility for that duty. I am not getting any younger and that hill gets taller and steeper every time.
If you are interested in assuming the duty please contact me at kgoodowens@charter.net for details.
It is not an onerous duty and is actually an honor to acknowledge the contributions of these families and to participate in the honoring of all our American citizens as deemed proper by the President.
Thank you for any consideration.
—Kelly Goodowens
Scottsboro
