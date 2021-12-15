It’s the time of year when you hear the bell from the Salvation Army’s red kettles. Some students from Caldwell Elementary School volunteered last week to help ring that bell and collect donations.
Other students sang, danced and entertained shoppers as they were coming and going into the Scottsboro Walmart store.
Caldwell’s Student Council representatives signed up to ring the bell and did so with much enthusiasm last Friday afternoon. The faculty sponsors for the Student Council are Laura Skipper, Chrissy Holder and Becky Smith.
Student Council representatives who rang the bell included Zac Yarbrough, Morgan Guttridge, Benton Young, Liam Estes, Lane Benson, Nate Bates, Tylan Austin, Ava Kate Lusk, Bella Cate Bennett, Shyla Jones, Tatum Dobbins, Henley Benson, Meg Chapman and Addy Abercrombie.
Some of the first graders in Mrs. Skipper’s room and second graders from Holder’s room also participated. Many of these sang and danced to the enjoyment of the Walmart shoppers.
The third graders who serve on the Student Council are the voices heard over the intercom each morning as they read announcements and give birthday greetings. They also serve as hosts and hostesses for visitors to the school on special occasions.
After the deadly storm system crossed several states over the weekend, the Salvation Army activated its Emergency Disaster Services personnel to help meet the immediate needs of survivors and emergency personnel.
They will set up mobile feeding units which can prepare between 500 and 1,500 meals per day. This is just one of the many services provided by the Salvation Army.
The red kettles are a Christmas staple across the United States and in many countries worldwide. The money raised helps to assist approximately 23 million Americans annually.
Last year $144.7 million was raised in the red kettle project alone. Money raised also helps local people in need.
The experience of ringing the bell for the Salvation Army helps the young students learn the importance of helping others. They also work with other charities where they learn to care for others in their leadership roles.
