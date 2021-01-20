Woodville’s Garrett Copeland caught the pass from teammate Caleb Dolberry and launched a shot from well behind the 3-point arc on the right wing.
The result of the shot was a trip to the Jackson County Basketball Tournament semifinals for the Panthers.
Copeland’s buzzer-beating trey lifted fourth-seeded Woodville to a 78-77 win over fifth-seeded North Jackson during the county tournament quarterfinals Tuesday night at Woodville High School.
Woodville (9-5) advanced to play top-seeded North Sand Mountain in the semifinals Friday night in Higdon at 6:15 p.m.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, quarterfinal and semifinal games are being played on the campus of the higher seeded teams. The varsity girls and boys championship games are scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively at North Jackson High School.
It’s the Panthers second county tournament semifinal appearance in the past three seasons.
Teammates mobbed Copeland after the first game-winning basket of his career.
“I was just thinking ‘get the ball off before the clock buzzes,’” said Copeland, who had a career-high 19 points. “I had no idea if it was going in. It took forever for it to come down. It felt good. I’m glad were going on.”
The junior’s memorable shot thwarted a valiant late-game rally by North Jackson (4-11), which had surged ahead thanks to some strong outside shooting and by forcing turnovers and was bolstered by fouling out Woodville leader Jackson Peek with just over a minute to play.
The Chiefs, who trailed 19-18, 39-33 and 55-54 at the quarter breaks, took a 76-75 lead on Preston Miller’s putback with 36.3 seconds remaining. After Woodville missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity, Reed sank a free throw with 22.3 seconds remaining to up North Jackson’s lead to 77-75. The Panthers then missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, but North Jackson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before the teams traded turnovers.
After a timeout, Copeland inbounded the ball to Dolberry, who tossed it back to Copeland for the game-winning 3-pointer.
“We were going to throw it inside for Caleb and let him try to get the tie,” said Woodville head coach Bubba Smith. “But I thought, with Jackson out, let’s just go for the win. (Copeland) stepped up and made a really big shot. Good win for the kids.”
Woodville had three players score in double figures, led by Peek’s 22 points, Copeland’s 19 and Dolberry’s 18. Damien Benson netted nine points, including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, while Trey Stone added eight.
Cade Reed scored a game-high 35 points for North Jackson. He hit seven 3-pointers, including three during the Chiefs’ fourth-quarter charge. The Chiefs also got 17 points from Brady Cunningham and 14 from Miller.
Pisgah 70, Skyline 69 — At Skyline, the sixth-seeded Eagles upset third-seeded and Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline thanks to some last-second heroics from senior Jarrett Keller.
With Pisgah trailing 69-67, Keller knocked home a 3-pointer — his only points of the game — with four seconds left to give his team the win. Skyline’s last-second desperation shot was off the mark.
“Big win. I hope it gives us confidence,” said first-year Pisgah head coach Lamar Hendricks. “We been going through the motions, beating the teams were supposed to and losing to the ones we seemingly were supposed to. I hope this shows we can play with anybody because Skyline is a very quality team. We can’t just sit back on this win though. We’ve got to build on it.”
Pisgah (5-8) advanced to a Jackson County Tournament semifinal matchup with second-seeded Section Friday night at 6:15 p.m. at Section High School.
The Eagles never led until the final seconds, trailing 20-8, 38-31 and 50-44 at the quarter breaks.
“We kept going at it and finally some things started happening for us,” said Hendricks, whose team made six of its nine 3-pointers in the second half, including four in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 69-6, the flow of Pisgah’s offense, Hendricks said, led the ball to Keller.
“I tell our guys ‘if you’re open, take the shot, don’t shy away’” Hendricks said. “It happened to go to him and he took it.”
Brody Parker and Jacob Hendricks scored 19 points each for Pisgah while Zach Cornelison had 16 and Mason Holcomb had nine.
Weston Avans scored a game-high 22 points for Skyline (15-6) while Dylan Knight had 11, Jaylon Clements 10, Chase Bickers and Logan Evans nine each and Matt Burton six.
