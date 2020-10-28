Scottsboro City and Jackson County schools will be weather delays Thursday due to the potential of severe weather.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to bring heavy rainfall along with isolated thunderstorms through the evening hours.
A flash flood watch is in effect through noon Thursday, Oct. 29 for the threat of isolated flash flooding occurring in areas seeing the heaviest rainfall, according to WAFF Meteorologist Brad Travis.
Travis said wind advisory is also in effect for parts of Northeast Alabama for sustained winds between 15-25 miles per hour and wind gusts over 40 miles per hour.
“Isolated power outages may occur,” said Travis. “Model data continues to suggest a wave of very heavy rainfall moving through overnight into Thursday morning.”
Jackson County schools will be on three-hour delay Thursday, while Scottsboro City schools will be on a two-hour delay.
“While a delay is regrettable, it is necessary to make sure that our students are safe and that all schools have power to operate,” said Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jay Reyes. “Hopefully, there will be no issues, but it is necessary to err on the side of caution.”
