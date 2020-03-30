The city of Scottsboro, in coordination with Highlands Medical Center, Northeast Alabama Health Services, Scottsboro City Schools, and the Jackson County Commission will be holding a panel discussion about the various efforts being taken in response to COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 31, at 1 p.m.
The purpose of this panel is to inform the public about what steps are being taken in response to COVID-19, and to answer any questions the general public may have. In accordance with the State of Alabama’s Public Health Order, this meeting will not be open to the public, however this panel will be aired live on the city of Scottsboro’s Facebook page, the Jackson County Commission’s Facebook page, and Channel 10. The panel will also be available for viewing at a later time on Channel 10.
While this panel is not open to the public, local leaders are asking anyone who has a question they would like answered about COVID-19 and the steps being taken in Scottsboro and Jackson County to protect its citizens and prevent the spread of the virus to be sent to questions@cityofscottsboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.