Highlands Medical Center has moved the COVID-19 drive-thru screening and collection site to a new location.
The drive-thru is now being operated out of the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad facility at 404 Cedar Hill Drive in Scottsboro (former National Guard Armory_.
The screening site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. A provider will be onsite to screen patients, so a physician order is not needed in order to come to the site.
