The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Thursday morning in Stevenson that happened around 8:30 a.m.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen confirmed three people were shot at Ohio Avenue. The three victims have been transported to the hospital, and Harnen said one of the victim’s injuries is more serious than the others.
Harnen said the sheriff’s office was looking for a green four-door Mercury Passenger car with Tennessee plates. The car has damage to the left rear. Harnen said it was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.
If anyone has information about the vehicle or the shooting contact the sheriff’s office at 256.574.2610 or contact local law enforcement.
