The seedings have been set for the annual Jackson County Basketball Tournament.
The Skyline girls and the Section boys are the tops seeds for the varsity divisions of the 2022 Jackson County Tournament, which is Jan. 17-22 at Section High School.
It’s the second time Skyline, which has been the county runner-up the past six seasons, has been the varsity girls tournament’s No. 1 seed (1994).
Coach Ronnie McCarver’s team, which is ranked the defending Class 1A state champion and is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, is 4-0 against county teams this season, including a 55-53 overtime win over 2A No. 1-ranked and defending 2A state champion Pisgah back in November.
Pisgah, which was won seven straight county championships, is the No. 2 seed in the varsity girls division.
Skyline and Pisgah both receive quarterfinal round byes. Skyline will play either fourth-seeded North Jackson or fifth-seeded North Sand Mountain in the semifinals while Pisgah plays either third-seeded Section or sixth-seeded Woodville in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Section is the top seed in the varsity boys division for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
The Lions and second-seeded NSM, the two-time defending county champion, both receive a quarterfinal round bye. Section plays either fourth-seeded Pisgah or fifth-seeded Skyline in the semifinals while NSM plays third-seeded North Jackson or sixth-seeded Woodville in the semifinals.
The compete tournament schedule (game dates and times) for the varsity girls and boys, junior varsity girls and boys, freshmen boys and junior high girls and boys divisions are:
VARSITY GIRLS
Jan. 17
Quarterfinals
Section vs. Woodville, 6:30 p.m.
North Jackson vs. NSM, 8 p.m.
Jan. 20
Semifinals
Pisgah vs. Section/Woodville winner, 6:30 p.m.
Skyline vs. North Jackson/NSM winner, 8 p.m.
Jan. 22
Championship Game, 6:30 p.m.
VARSITY BOYS
Jan. 18
Quarterfinals
Pisgah vs. Skyline, 6:30 p.m.
North Jackson vs. Woodville, 8 p.m.
Jan. 21
Semifinals
NSM vs. Woodville/North Jackson winner, 6:30 p.m.
Section vs. Skyline/Pisgah winner, 8 p.m.
Jan. 22
Championship Game, 8 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
Jan. 17
Semifinals
Skyline vs. North Jackson, 5:15 p.m.
Jan. 22
Championship Game
Pisgah vs. Skyline/North Jackson winner, 3:45 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
Jan. 17
Quarterfinals
Section vs. Skyline, 9 a.m.
North Jackson vs. Woodville, 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 21
Semifinals
NSM vs. Section/Skyline winner, 4 p.m.
Pisgah vs. North Jackson/Woodville winner, 5:15 p.m.
Jan. 22
Championship Game, 5 p.m.
FRESHMAN BOYS
Jan. 17
Semifinals
Section vs. North Jackson, 10:15 a.m.
Jan. 22
Championship Game
NSM vs. Section/North Jackson winner, 2:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS
Jan. 17
Quarterfinals
Stevenson vs. Woodville, 2 p.m.
Section vs. Bridgeport, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
Semifinals
Pisgah vs. Stevenson/Woodville winner, 4 p.m.
NSM vs. Section/Bridgeport winner, 5:15 p.m.
Jan. 22
Championship Game, noon
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS
Jan. 17
Quarterfinals
Pisgah vs. Woodville, 12:45 p.m.
Stevenson vs. Bridgeport, 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 18
Semifinals
Section vs. Stevenson/Bridgeport winner, 4 p.m.
NSM vs. Pisgah/Woodville winner, 5:15 p.m.
Jan. 22
Championship Game, 1:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.