COVID-19 came unexpectedly into our lives, changing the way we live completely. It changed our routines, our minds, the way we socialize, the way we live. It, like most things in this day and time, became political. It was supposed to end the day after the November 2020 election, remember? Of course, it didn’t.
There was the argument, sometimes down right fight, over wearing a mask or not, or getting vaccinated or not, an argument that continues to this day.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus named SARs-CoV-2 and was discovered in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. Very contagious, it quickly spread around the world.
And it found its way to Jackson County with the first reported case at Highland Medical Center March 19, 2020. From that moment through February 2022, there have been 14, 931 reported cases in the county and 228 reported deaths.
“The COVID pandemic has been the event of a lifetime,” said Highlands President and CEO John D. Anderson. “It pushed us to our limits. And we found out we are very resilient.”
Anderson said, prior to COVID, the hospital was already in a nursing shortage.
“The pandemic came along, and that shortage became much greater. “
Anderson said the pandemic became a strain on the hospital’s workforce.
“We lost some staff,” he said. “Some people were of age to retire. Others didn’t want to deal with it and resigned. We had to hire travel nurses. We asked staff to work additional shifts.”
Visitation policies were changed, especially at nursing homes, where family members couldn’t come visit.
Anderson said for people in healthcare, who are in it to stay in it, it’s not a job, but a calling.
“This experience drove home that point of it is a calling,” he added. “We all came out stronger. It taught us we can take care of community needs.”
Anderson said the pandemic peaked in December 2020 as the hospital had 24 COVID patients.
“We had to shut down elective surgery in 2020,” Anderson said. “That cost significant revenue.”
There is always something good found in the bad. Anderson said Highlands was able to acquire new equipment through grants, including a patient monitoring system, upgraded defibrillators and much more.
Moving forward, Anderson said Highlands is poised to meet the needs of the community.
“We learned we are resilient and can innovate,” he said. “We never imagined to face a challenge like this. We are proud to be a resource for family, friends and neighbors.”
SCHOOLS
When the United States started taking COVID-19 precautions in early 2020, school systems across the country were thrown for a loop as they began attempting to protect their students, staff and communities from the fast spreading pandemic. Jackson County Board of Education’s lead nurse, Pam Vernon, said the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on student learning may not be realized for a long time, but instructional time was lost in March 2020 as everyone scrambled to keep the virus at bay.
The beginning of the August 2020 school year was an especially challenging time for in school instruction.
“We had to become accustomed to taking temperatures on all employees and students,” explained Vernon. “We had to learn how to wear a mask all day long in and out of the classroom. Water fountains were no longer available for student use and custodians were working extra hard to keep our campuses safe and clean. We also had to keep all visitors out of our buildings and off of our campuses.”
While everyone worked to adapt to masks and social distancing, the pandemic worked to disrupt normal school activities, like regular classroom instruction, bus rides, sports and clubs.
“The pandemic interrupted normal in class learning with the introduction of virtual learning. The teachers had to adjust to a whole new way of teaching and students had to get accustomed to a whole new way of learning,” Vernon said. “Teachers had to assign seats and arrange classrooms and adjust lunch seating to accommodate social distancing. Bus drivers had to create seating charts for buses and monitor social distancing. We had students going home by the masses due to contact tracing, instead of just sending sick students home. Extracurricular activities sometimes were interrupted due to quarantines.”
By 2021, 20 percent of Jackson County students were choosing remote learning options, while a few simply switched to homeschooling options. There was drastic decrease in the number of substitute teachers, and some teachers and support staff chose to leave the profession, which created a shortage of employees.
To help ensure safety inside school corridors during the pandemic, JCBOE followed CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines that were put in place to combat the new virus. In addition to those precautions, school foggers were used to disinfect campuses, buses were equipped with handheld sprayers so they could be disinfected before and after each route, hand sanitizing stations were placed in high traffic areas, personal protective equipment was available for staff and students and those who displayed COVID symptoms, or a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, were placed in isolation and sent home.
Vernon said since the onset of the pandemic, the school system has become more aware of the need to follow good health practices.
Vernon said equipping students with social and emotional support over the past two years has proved to be important, as school morale was heavily affected.
“Students missed the opportunity to interact with their peers and teachers,” Vernon said. “Many students found it difficult to complete work without the in-person support of their teachers. The teachers were also frustrated by not having students in class. The level of disengagement with the school increased the longer students were virtual. Communication with students and families was difficult, especially with many of our most vulnerable students — those with low academic performance or attendance issues. The lack of extracurricular activities also bruised morale. Sports are a huge draw in our small communities and provide a social outing for many. Gone were the filled gyms and packed stands.”
Vernon said those effects are changing, and as the pandemic slows once more morale continues to increase.
“Teachers are able to collaborate with their co-workers and interact with students, which has been an improvement in morale for all,” Vernon said.
Over the past two years, Vernon said teachers have become more comfortable with virtual methods of instruction, have become creative in lesson presentations and have utilized social media to stay in contact with both students and parents, while students have developed skills in technology and increased their problem solving abilities.
Though virtual learning during the pandemic proved a useful tool, Vernon explained that Jackson County schools have become resilient and steadfast in the belief that in person learning is the best method of instruction.
“Our teachers, students and staff are our best assets,” she said. “We have become more aware of our environment and the need to follow health practices.”
Though the pandemic has taken a toll on many aspects of everyday life, especially public education, Vernon believes that after two years of dealing with a pandemic, plenty of positives can be found.
“Our schools and communities pulled together to help those in need and offer support, which is the greatest positive. We saw the schools and communities work together to ensure students were fed while we were shutdown. Staffs volunteered to pack and distribute food from several sites within the county,” Vernon said. “Jackson County Schools survived, in spite of challenges of sickness, fear and seeing those we love suffer and die.”
POLICE
Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer said COVID put a considerable stress on his workforce and hurt the police department’s morale.
“It created a back log of serving warrants,” said Latimer. “It affected our budget financially.”
Latimer said police officer are human, too.
“They heard the bad information coming out,” he said. “They were concerned for their families, and it affected them at work.”
Officers had to social distance and wear masks, most times riding by themselves.
“Contact with the public was scaled back,” said Latimer. “That affects morale. They were not getting much feedback from citizens.”
COVID presenting staffing problems, Latimer said.
“We were short on shifts,” he added. “Overtime affected our budget.”
Less people were arrested. During normal times, the Scottsboro City Jail will hold 18-20 inmates per day. At the peak of COVID, Latimer said the jail had four-to-six inmates.
“We have been successful keeping COVID out of the jail,” he said.
Operations changed during the peak as many reports were taken over the phone rather than in person. Today, it’s slowly getting back to normalcy.
“We are answering calls in person and making more citizen contact,” said Latimer. “We’re moving in the right direction.”
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said the sheriff’s office dealt with a lot of the same issues as the city police.
“We had a lot of employees who fell under quarantine,” said Harnen. “At times, we would have two deputies on the road, rather than five.
In the office, inside the courthouse, a sign required people to wear a mask coming in.
“We had people come in and walk out because they wouldn’t put on a mask,” said Harnen.
Harnen said there were more domestic violence calls during the COVID peak.
“Presumably people are at home,” he said. “People stuck at home have a tendency to argue and fight one another.”
The sheriff’s office pushed through.
“We had no choice,” said Harnen. “We can’t close.”
COUNTY JAIL
Chief Jailer Hal Nash, at the Jackson County Jail, said COVID was very confusing at first as advice was varying and conflicting.
“You just sort through the information and take of people,” he said.
In the past two years, Nash said only three positive cases were found in the county jail.
“It’s been tough on the morale of inmates and staff,” he said. “If a staff member is gone more than two hours from the jail, they have to take their temperature when they return.”
Nash said he cannot commend his staff enough.
“They’ve gone above and beyond,” he said. “They have been outstanding. We’ve all learned a lot. We’ve all learned how to wash our hands properly.”
At the start, staff members had to take away programs such as Bible study, GED and financial management classes.
“That’s been hard on inmates,” Nash said.
Those programs, gone for more than two years, are coming back in the upcoming weeks.
“Last week employees were allowed to not wear masks,” said Nash. “We still take their temperature.”
The jail library is also coming back.
BUSINESS
During multiple shutdowns, businesses either had to adapt to the tough times to come or close up shop for the foreseeable future. Many local restaurants and businesses were forced to close their doors, unable to maintain business during the spread of the COVID-19 virus. At the square, Payne’s Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain and Chaleur’s Spa and Salon were able to weather the storm and come away still open for business.
“I just wish everybody had the same luck. I’ve seen a lot of good places close. I’d be dead in the water if I didn’t have that extra money,” Payne’s owner Lisa Garrett said.
While Payne’s was closed during the lockdown, Payne’s remodeled and installed glass panes to separate each table. Garrett used some extra money she had from a recent sale of another business she owned to keep Payne’s up and running during the closing. Unlike most of the fast food restaurants, which could afford to close their doors and still run their business through exclusive use of the drive-thru, Payne’s had to be creative when they re-opened. The glass panes installed at each table helped Payne’s maximize their indoor spacing. They set up tables outdoors to allow people to eat outside while still maintaining social distancing. They began to provide carry-out orders, something they hadn’t really done before the pandemic.
Garrett attributes Payne’s survival to being such a long-standing business and already having that customer base, as well as some support by various publications, although the article written about Payne’s in Southern Living came out while Payne’s was closed.
“We survived so that’s good. A lot of places didn’t we got lucky,” Garrett said.
While people around the country were in an uproar over not being able to go to a salon, Chaleur’s was being told by the local police department that they were deemed a non-essential and would have to close down for the duration of the shutdown. The shutdown left owner Maribel Bravo Smith questioning how she’d be able to provide for her family. Luckily, while closed, the building owner didn’t charge her for the month’s rent, the power board allowed her to make payments and customers were more than patient for the return.
When they returned, Chaleur was able to open back up with minimal changes to how they work, as the chairs were already spread nearly six feet apart, the only real change being how they managed pedicures.
Before the pandemic, Chaleur would see about one or two customers every hour, however since re-opening, they’ve been “blessed with guests”, seeing about two to three customers per hour with things only just recently starting to return to normal.
“I think right now is whenever it’s finally starting to mellow out. We have been booked and double booked for months in advance for about a year. About mid-2021 to now, it’s kind of like this. I’m still booked at least two weeks now so instead of months, it’s like two weeks,” owner Smith said. “We’re just grateful for all our clients that we do have, and we appreciate their support.
Though the pandemic challenged her, Smith came away with a couple positives from the pandemic. Since re-opening, Smith says that people in general seem to be more appreciative for the work done in the cosmetology field. While she was stuck at home, Smith took the time to be closer with her own family.
“It opened our eyes up that life isn’t about our job. We miss out on the little things and being with our families, it just gave us a long vacation away from work. Where we’re at now, life has come back to normal, but I have started to close more on Mondays to spend time with family,” Smith said. “Definitely spend some time with family because you don’t know when they’ll be gone. Family is very important.”
STILL WITH US
As of now, there have been 81.2 million cases of COVID in the United States, with 991,000 reported deaths. In Alabama, there have been 1.3 millions cases and 19,561 reported deaths.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), despite improved cases, hospitalization and death numbers, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
As soon as symptoms occur, people should take a COVID-19 test or see a healthcare provider to discuss their eligibility for therapeutic treatments. Some treatments for COVID-19, including oral antivirals, should be taken within five days of the beginning of symptoms for the pills to be effective.
COVID-19 tests can be performed at pharmacies, doctors' offices, urgent care clinics or health departments. One convenient way to test for COVID-19 is to have home tests available. Two sets of free at home COVID-19 tests are available at no cost through https://www.covid.gov/tests.
