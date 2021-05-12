Brittany Smith, whose case drew national attention after she was charged with murder in the 2018 death of Joshua Todd Smith, was released from the Jackson County Jail after serving 18 months as part of plea agreement Monday.
According to jail records, Smith was released at 9:18 a.m. Smith will now serve 18 months of house arrest, as part of the plea agreement.
Smith, who has maintained she was raped and acted in self-defense, was sentenced to 20 years, split to serve three years, last October.
As part of the house arrest, District Attorney Jason Pierce said Smith isn’t allowed to leave her home unless given permission by the court or community corrections. Smith will be allowed to do court referral, mental health and anger management.
Smith will be on five years of supervised probation following the next 18 months.
Smith’s case went to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals after retired Circuit Judge Jenifer Holt ruled against her in a Stand Your Ground hearing. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Holt’s ruling.
Later, Holt ruled in Smith’s favor in a bond revocation hearing after state prosecutors said she had failed drug tests. However, two days later, she was arrested and charged with arson second degree.
In a second bond revocation hearing, days later, Smith’s bond was revoked, and she was returned to the county jail last October. A plea agreement was reached in the arson case.
