During a work session last Friday, the Jackson County Commission discussed what it will do with funds allocated through the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Jackson County received $10, 027, 745 as part of the ARPA funding. After paying a fee of $300,832 to the Alabama County Commission Association to make sure the county is in compliance executing federal funds and also giving a pay increase of 75 cents per hour to eligible employees, Commission Chairman Bill Nance said the county has over $8.7 million not committed.
As part of its plan, the commission is looking at allocating $1.4 million to a new HVAC system in the courthouse and also $250,000 on computer security measures.
“We’ve got to make sure we have good air circulation in the courthouse to protect employees and people coming in to do business,” said Nance. “Our cyber security is also very concerning.”
The commission is also looking at $600,000 for upgrades to property on Liberty Lane, where DHR was once housed. Commission is putting $2 million toward water projects, $250,000 to the county jail, $600,000 for food banks and Food for Thought and $30,000 to the Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad for a new rolling door.
Nance said the county will be left with $961,913.
By law, the county has until Dec. 31, 2024 to allocate the funds and Dec. 31, 2026 to spend the funds. Each allotment will have to go before the county commission for approval.
“We are being careful with the execution of the funds,” said Nance. “We don’t want to inappropriately spend the funds.”
