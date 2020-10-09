The annual Jackson County United Givers Fund (UGF) campaign is underway with a goal of raising $120,000. To date, the campaign is at $3,500, according to Ellie Smith, the UGF executive secretary.
Smith said the UGF campaign kicked off this year without a kickoff event due to the COVID challenge.
“The ‘thermometer’ sign measuring our climb toward the goal has gone up on the courthouse square,” said Smith.
The local UGF is celebrating 52 years of service to the people of Jackson County.
“Due to COVID-19, there have been more people in our county in desperate need of assistance than since the Great Depression 90 years ago,” said UGF Board President Charles Heath. “The 13 charities that comprise the Jackson County United Givers Fund are doing their best to meet these needs. They are providing food, aid and support while at the same time having to spend funds for protective items such as masks.”
Smith said brochures are ready and being sent to a number of individual households and businesses in Scottsboro and across the county. They will also be available for distribution at banks, businesses or to other groups, she said.
The 2021 recipient programs UGF has committed to funding this year include: Jackson County chapter of American Red Cross, The Arc of Jackson County, Boys & Girls Club, Care Assurance System for Aging, Jackson County Christmas Charities, Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, Crisis Services of North Alabama, Girls Scouts of North-Central Alabama, Greater Alabama Council Boy Scouts of America, IMPACT Learning Center/21st Century Council, Jackson County 4-H clubs, Michael Scott Learning Center and Northeast Alabama Health Services.
“Many have not been able to hold their customary fundraising events due to public event restrictions,” said Heath. “I hope you will consider the current situation and generously donate to the UGF. Your gifts will go directly to our charities and then to those in need. Our board assures you that funds will be used wisely with an absolute minimum of overhead. Thank you in advance for your thoughtfulness.”
Smith said all donations are tax-deductible and remain local to serve the needs of Jackson County’s people.
“No donation is too large or too small,” said Smith. “It all goes together to help support health and human service programs in the county.”
Donations may be mailed to Jackson County United Givers Fund, P.O. Box 581, Scottsboro, AL 35768. For more information, call 256-259-5611 or visit www.unitedgivers.org.
