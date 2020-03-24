Highlands Medical Center, in coordination with city and county agencies, is preparing a drive-thru screening and collection site for patients with a physician order for influenza and COVID-19 testing.
By appointment only, patients will be screened, given an influenza test and have performed a nasal swab collection for COVID-19 testing. Only patients with a physician order and appointment will receive service through the drive-thru screening and collection site.
The hospital is leading efforts with the city of Scottsboro, Jackson County Commission, Jackson County EMA, Scottsboro City School System, Jackson County School System, Scottsboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and public works departments to provide a safe and well prepared site for patient screening.
“We are pleased to have the support of city and county agencies in this effort,” said John Anderson, interim CEO of the Jackson County Healthcare Authority. “By coming together we can provide the community with the best possible scenario for screening to help minimize the spread of the virus throughout our community.”
An initial run of the of the drive-thru on Monday was to ensure readiness of the site. At this time only physician offices may make appointments for patients to be serviced at the drive-thru location.
Patients with a physician order who meet screening and collection criteria but are uninsured will be screened for temporary Medicaid on site.
Following Monday’s initial run, all agencies will meet to discuss next steps for potential future screening dates.
People who have symptoms of the virus should call their primary care physician for an initial screening and next steps. Those people who do not have a primary care physician should call an urgent care or rural health clinic.
If you are unable to reach a physician for a discussion, call the Alabama Department of Public Health hotline with your questions by dialing 211.
With Jackson County now having one confirmed case of the virus, community residents are strongly urged to stay home and keep six feet of distance from others in order to help prevent further spread in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.