Morgan Sanders
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young lady who has maintained an A average in both her high school and college courses and plans to enter the medical field is this week’s outstanding youth.
Morgan Sanders is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Morgan is a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). She is a seven time gold card recipient having been recognized with a gold card each semester at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program.
This top student says that math and science are her favorite school subjects.
“They have just been easier for me to understand and to enjoy,” she adds.
Morgan is CPR certified and earned her CNA (certified nurse assistant) certification in 2019. She became an EKG technician in the fall of 2020.
She is currently preparing to certify as a Patient Care Technician in May. She plans to become a radiation therapist.
During her years in high school, Morgan has taken advance classes as well as honors classes. She has taken nine courses at Northeast Alabama Community College.
In addition to keeping up her academic work, Morgan has worked as the secretary at County Pest Control. When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys spending time outside. She likes to swim, fish and kayak.
Morgan is the daughter of Stanley and Beth Sanders. She has one sister, Makena.
Her grandparents are Phillip and Linda Kirby and John and Linda Sanders.
She has two dogs, four chickens, and some fish.
