A Woodville man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck last Friday evening.
Alabama State Troopers said Karl Kevin Provens, 32 of Woodville, was fatally injured when the 2007 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating passed multiple vehicles and struck a 2017 Ford F-250.
Provens was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the crash occurred on County Road 79 in Marshall County near Baker Mountain Road, approximately nine miles south of Guntersville.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
