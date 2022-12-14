Sam Peek
Woodville High School Junior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student who plays two varsity sports.
Sam Peek is a junior at Woodville High School.
Sam maintains an A and B average with most being A’s in his academics. He is a member of the Beta Club. He is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
In addition to keeping his grades up, Sam plays two sports. He is a member of the varsity basketball and football teams. He is the quarterback for the Woodville Panthers.
Sam has received a few honors related to football. He has been named to the All County and First Team All Region Teams. He was also chosen as the WQSB Twin City Automotive Player of the Week in September.
Strength and conditioning is Sam’s favorite school subject.
“I like working out,” he says.
When talking with an incoming freshman, Sam would say, “Be on top of all your work and study. It’s okay to have some fun.”
Sam says that his favorite thing about Woodville High School is that all the teachers care about the school and the students.
“I like the coaches and sports,” he adds.
When this busy teen has free time he enjoys playing sports. He also likes to play video games.
Sam is the son of Amanda and Russell Peek and has two brothers, Jackson and Lucas. His grandparents are Judy and James Peek. The family has one dog, Cooper.
Sam attends The Well in Scottsboro. He is active in the youth class on Wednesdays. He also participates in Church Camp Week.
