Creed Peters had a ‘Senior Night’ for North Sand Mountain basketball that he will never forget.
NSM players, coaches and fans won’t forget it either.
Peters, who was born with Muscular Dystrophy, has served as the NSM varsity boys basketball program’s manager since he was a freshman. Now a senior, Peters got a chance to dress out with the Bison for “Senior Night” and scored the first two points of the game — and season — for NSM in a 77-18 win over St. Andrews-Sewanee (Tennessee) in Higdon on Thursday.
Peters got the news during shootaround Thursday afternoon that he would be in uniform and start the game for the Bison later that night.
The game started with St. Andrews-Sewanee allowed to score a basket before NSM brought the ball up court and passed it to Peters, who was standing on the block to the right of the basket. His first shot rimmed out, but he swished his second attempt, sparking cheers from the crowd. Peters was congratulated by teammates and Hicks, who called timeout after Peters’ made shot, meet him at mid-court for a hug
“It was an honor to let him dress out and play on Senior Night,” NSM head coach Cole Hicks said of Peters. “I hope he knows how much he means to us.”
Video of Peters’ basket, courtesy of Candace Hicks, can be seen online at the Jackson County Sentinel’s Facebook page and on Twitter at @jbo_sports12.
Hicks said Peters is instrumental is timing drills for practice along with other responsibilities that make a big difference for his team. Peters also delivered an impassioned speech following last season’s lopsided Jackson County Tournament championship game loss that Hicks says was instrumental in NSM’s eventual run to the Class 2A Northeast Regional.
“He saved our season last year after the county tournament (when) he gave the guys a speech/wake-up call/slap in the face,” Hicks said. “(He) talked about how he would give anything to be able to play and how not to take things for granted. Not a dry eye was in the locker room that night. From there, we played hard every game. He is a true Bison, a good teammate (and) dependable.”
Peters’ basket started a big opening night for the Bison, who led 27-6, 54-12 and 72-15 at the quarter breaks.
NSM (1-0) had 10 different players score points and every Bison had at least one steal as NSM recorded 31 steals.
Chandler Sullivan posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for NSM while Brody Helton had 14 points, five rebounds and four steals, Konner Brown had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals and Nyle Poore had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. The Bison also got eight points, three rebounds and three steals from Jack Johnson, seven points and three steals from Kade Davis, five points and six steals from Josue Luna, two points and three steals from Duncan Walks, two points from Kaden Brown and three assists from Andrew Palmer.
