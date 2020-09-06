Scottsboro Interim Police Chief Ron Latimer is facing charges of operating a vessel under the influence.
Latimer was booked into the Marshall County Jail Saturday night at 10:47 p.m. He was released on a $1,500 bond Sunday at 8:20 a.m., according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s website.
Details of the charge are not available at this time.
Latimer was appointed interim police chief June 1, following the retirement of Police Chief Ralph Dawe. Prior to his appointment, Latimer served as Dawe’s major for 14 years. He has been with the Scottsboro Police Department since 1992.
