The Scottsboro Christmas Parade is set for Monday, Dec. 7, beginning at 6 p.m. With the parade set, some changes have been made in recent days.
As an early COVID precaution, community leaders originally made a decision to refrain from allowing candy to be thrown during the parade. However, that decision has now been reversed, according to Sarah Stahl, of Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
“Resulting in the current theme ‘A Grinch Christmas,’ we’ve now un-grinched and allowing for candy to be thrown while still keeping with state mask up and social distancing guidelines,” said Stahl.
Local organizations are encouraged to enter a float for a chance to win one of four awards: The Mayor’s Award, sponsored by the city of Scottsboro; The Innovation Award, sponsored by Google; The Media Award, sponsored by the Jackson County Sentinel and Southern Torch/98.3/1010.7 and the Chairman’s Award, sponsored by Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
The cost to participate in the parade is $10 per entry with 100% of proceeds going towards funding the Christmas Angel Tree program. This joint effort between DHR, the Community Service League and the chamber goes to purchasing Christmas gifts for all of Jackson County’s foster children.
There are currently 112 children in the Jackson County Foster System and currently all gifts have been purchased. If you wish to give to the Angel Tree program, donations can be made to the Community Service League—providing school supplies and scholarships for local foster children.
“We encourage the whole community to come out and enjoy the 2020 Christmas parade,” said Stahl. “Please remember to keep a close watch on children as they gather their candy—community safety is our top priority.”
Lineup for the parade will be at Collins Elementary School (by Trammell Stadium) at 4:30 p.m.
This year’s grand marshals will be Mary K. and Gene Carlton in recognition for the community service work they’ve done on behalf of the Food for Thought program that helps over 900 students across all schools in the county.
At the front of the parade will be Citizen of the Year, Sonya Clemons and Lifetime Achievement Winner, Jake Word.
If you have any questions, call the chamber at 256-259-5500.
