A Section man is facing charges in connection with an apartment fire in Section last weekend.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Timothy Michael Cooper, 55 of Section, was arrested following his release from UAB Hospital in Birmingham Friday.
Cooper has been charged with murder and arson first degree.
Authorities, including Dutton, Section and Macedonia fire departments, responded to a fire at John Homes Apartments, located on Sunset Drive in Section a week ago. When arriving, firefighters found the middle apartment in the three-unit fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters found a female in the third apartment. She was transferred to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The female was identified as Sharon Kay Tarver, 80 of Section.
As firefighters fought the fire, Harnen said a man, later identified as Cooper, run inside the apartments. He was later located and physically removed, and then transferred to UAB Hospital.
Harnen said Cooper was treated for minor burns. He added a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and State Fire Marshal’s Office, resulted in Cooper’s arrest.
Cooper was transported to the Jackson County Jail, where he remains on a $225,000 bond.
(0) comments
