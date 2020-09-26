Heavy trucks, with the exception of a few, heading down several Scottsboro streets will be in violation of an ordinance the city council recently passed.
According to Ordinance 614, it is unlawful and will constitute an offense against the city of Scottsboro for any person to operate or remain in a commercial vehicle with a manufactured gross weight of 10,000 pounds or more on the following city streets: Moody Ridge Road (from East Willow Street on the southeast to Dawson Street on the northeast), Charlotte Street, King Street, Chapell Street, Hays Street, Peachtree Street, Appletree Street, Pine Street and Cherry Street, each west of their intersection with Broad Street and Garden Drive.
Interim Police Chief Ron Latimer said the law is in force and officers will issue citations that could result in a $250 fine upon first conviction and $500 fine on a second conviction.
Exceptions to the ordinance are authorized emergency vehicles, utility trucks and equipment; delivery trucks or trucks delivering items or services to residents on the named streets; school buses and garbage trucks and municipal road maintenance equipment.
